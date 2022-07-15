Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Police seek information on missing girl

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in the Essex area, according to authorities.

Sema'ja Norris, 14, was last seen on Friday morning, police said.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Norris should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

July 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

