Baltimore County Police seek information on missing girl
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in the Essex area, according to authorities.
Sema'ja Norris, 14, was last seen on Friday morning, police said.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Norris should contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.
