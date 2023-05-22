Baltimore County Police searching for burglary suspects, $2000 reward offered

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

Police said the suspects broke into a business in the 6000 block of Falls Road.

Anyone who recognizes either of the two suspects are asked to contact detectives at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards up to $2000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Individuals can remain anonymous by submitting an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website, or calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.