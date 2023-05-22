Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Police searching for burglary suspects, $2000 reward offered

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.

Police said the suspects broke into a business in the 6000 block of Falls Road.  

burglary-bolo.png

Anyone who recognizes either of the two suspects are asked to contact detectives at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards up to $2000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.  

Individuals can remain anonymous by submitting an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website, or calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.