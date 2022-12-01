Police investigating another threat against Towson High School
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a threat made Thursday morning against Towson High School.
The threat was sent via email to school staff, police said, much like a threat made last month. Investigators found the threats contained in the email to be unsubstantiated, police said.
Still, out of an abundance of caution, police will have an increased presence at Towson High School Thursday morning.
