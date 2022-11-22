Baltimore County Police increase presence at Towson High School following online threat

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police will have an increased presence at Towson High School on Tuesday following an online threat that was made on Nov. 17, according to authorities.

County officers did not provide details about the threat aside from noting that it was made outside of the United States.

The increased presence at Towson High School aims to ensure students and staff members that they are safe, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Department takes each threat seriously, according to authorities.

County officers are working with federal agencies to identify the person or persons responsible for making the threat on Nov. 17, police said.