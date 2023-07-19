Baltimore County Police Department to begin using ShotSpotter technology

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is partnering with the ShotSpotter to bring its gunfire detection technology to parts of the county, according to authorities.

Two of BCPD's police precincts will begin using the technology next week. It will be tested out in the Wilkens area and in Essex on July 26, according to authorities.

The technology uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the position of gunfire so that officers can more easily find the location of shootings and track the number of shots fired, police said.

Officers will be notified within 60 seconds after gunshots are fired, which will allow them to respond more quickly to incidents of violence, according to authorities.

Studies show that less than 20% of gunfire incidents are reported to law enforcement officers, police said.