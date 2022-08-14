Baltimore County Police ask for help finding 74-year-old woman missing from Essex

BALTIMORE --The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old woman who has gone missing in the Essex area, according to authorities.

Nancy Kotrla is 5'3 and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Browns Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Kotrla was wearing a purple top, black sweatpants, and had on white shoes when she went missing, according to authorities.

Also, she was carrying a tan and red Home Goods shopping bag, police said.

Anyone who has seen Kotrla or knows of her whereabouts should call 911.