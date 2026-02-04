Baltimore County paramedic charged after reports of workplace misconduct

A Baltimore County Fire Department paramedic was arrested for allegedly putting his bodily fluids in items that were consumed by co-workers, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Police said 36-year-old Christopher M. Carroll surrendered to authorities following an investigation that started in November 2025.

He is facing 20 counts of knowingly and willfully causing another to ingest bodily fluid and three counts of malicious destruction of property. Carroll is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Carroll's accused crimes

Carroll is accused of masterbating, urinating, and defacing co-workers' personal property, the Banner reports. He allegedly ejaculated into co-workers' personal items and destroyed county property with his bodily fluids.

Police say Carroll was caught on surveillance video.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carroll on Monday, and he was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Banner.

He could face up to 10 years in prison for each bodily fluid count.

Employee investigated for workplace misconduct

Baltimore County fire officials confirmed in December that an employee was under investigation for inappropriate misconduct at the workplace.

Fire Chief Joseph Dixon's email to employees was obtainedby The Baltimore Banner.

"While situations like this can prompt curiosity or speculation, I strongly urge everyone to respect the investigative process, avoid seeking out information or content related to the matter, and uphold the presumption of innocence," Dixon wrote.

In the email, Dixon suggested that the fire department employee may have messed around with the department's equipment.

"Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we are developing a plan to ensure that any equipment potentially associated with this matter is properly sanitized," Dixon wrote.

Dixon then wrote that the alleged incidents have "understandably raised concern within our department," and he urged employees to seek out counseling and peer support resources if needed.

"We are committed to maintaining a professional, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees, and we will address any concerns appropriately and with transparency," Dixon wrote.