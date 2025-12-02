Baltimore County Fire employee investigated for alleged misconduct, officials say

A Baltimore County Fire Department employee is being investigated for alleged inappropriate behavior that happened on the job, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the department didn't offer any additional details on the investigation, saying, "As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel issues."

Our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, obtained an email that Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon shared with employees.

"While situations like this can prompt curiosity or speculation, I strongly urge everyone to respect the investigative process, avoid seeking out information or content related to the matter, and uphold the presumption of innocence," Dixon wrote.

A Baltimore County Police spokesperson confirmed that the allegations were being investigated.

"Because the case remains open, we are limited in the information that can be provided at this time," police spokesperson Joy Lepola-Stewart told WJZ. "Additionally, the Department will consult with the State's Attorney's Office if necessary."

Fire chief's letter to employees

According to The Banner, Dixon suggested in the email to his employees that the fire department employee may have messed around with the department's equipment.

"Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we are developing a plan to ensure that any equipment potentially associated with this matter is properly sanitized," Dixon wrote.

Dixon added that the alleged incidents have "understandably raised concern within our department," and urged employees to seek out counseling and peer support resources if needed.

"We are committed to maintaining a professional, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees, and we will address any concerns appropriately and with transparency," Dixon continued in the letter.