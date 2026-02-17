Baltimore County officer under investigation for use of force that critically injured man

A Baltimore County police officer is being investigated for a use-of-force incident at a stoplight on Monday, February 16, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating the incident that resulted in critical injuries to the man in Woodlawn.

The altercation

Around 3:30 a.m., an officer reportedly checked on a man sitting at a light for a long time in the area of Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court, according to investigators.

The Attorney General's Office said a physical encounter happened after the man got out of the vehicle and approached the officer, leading to the officer using force.

The man fell to the ground with an apparent injury before the officer rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The man is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the officer was wearing body-worn camera.

The IID is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (410) 576–7070 or IID@oag.maryland.gov.