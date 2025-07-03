Former Baltimore County school worker arrested for sex offense against student, police say

A former building service worker at a Baltimore County school has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Baltimore County police.

Donovan Michaud, 30, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree sex offense. He was initially held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives arrested Michaud after reports of a relationship with a student at Overlea High School.

Former Ovelea student alleges assault by Spanish teacher

In May, a former student at Overlea High School spoke with WJZ about a lawsuit she filed against the county's school district, claiming that she was assaulted by her AP Spanish teacher two years ago.

She lawsuit alleges that the school failed to provide a safe space for students and proper staff training. The family is seeking over $75,000 in damages.

"I remember I used to feel so defenseless," said Baltimore County student Maysha Tuyas-Perez.

Tuyas-Perez said she was assaulted by her teacher when she walked into the classroom.

"She stood up, grabbed me by the hoodie and started punching me over and over and over again and she finally let go," Tuyas-Perez told WJZ. "I don't remember how many times she punched me."

Tuyas-Perez said she left the classroom shocked and confused. She said she called her friend before walking to the school's office to notify officials and write up a report. The nurse took photos of her back, which was bruised, she said.

Tuyas-Perez said she recovered from the assault for two weeks at home. During that time, the teacher was suspended for a few days and then returned to work.

Baltimore County gym teachers charged with sex crimes

Within the past couple of months, a few gym teachers in Baltimore County were arrested on charges of sexual offenses against students.

Police said 61-year-old Roger Myers was arrested on multiple sex offenses and assault charges, which allegedly happened at the Deep Creek Middle School in Essex.. He has been on administrative leave since January, when the school initially learned about the investigation, according to the school's principal.

"These charges are deeply troubling," Deep Creek Middle School principal Laura Kelly said in a letter to families. "BCPS holds its employees to a high standard of character, and this alleged behavior is abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Sean Brooks, 40, a physical education teacher at Perry Hall High School, was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor on school property.

Brooks has worked at Perry Hall High School since 2017. School leaders stated that he is on administrative leave and is barred from all said he is on administrative leave and is barred from Baltimore County Public Schools property.

Anne Arundel County teacher acquitted of charges

In June, an Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher was acquitted on child sexual abuse charges, prompting anger and protests from parents.

Schlegel was accused of sexually abusing eight of his students between 2022 and 2024 while he worked as a third-grade math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School in Anne Arundel County.

A jury found him not guilty of 18 counts of sex offenses in a partial verdict, but they remained deadlocked on three charges.

Several of the students testified during the trial.

After the court's ruling, outraged parents placed pink signs throughout the community. They hired local attorney Thiru Vignarajah in their continued fight.

"The state has an obligation to protect our most vulnerable citizens – our children – and they failed us again today," said the mother of an alleged victim.