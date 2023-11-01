Baltimore County man charged in road rage shooting on I-695 in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in connection with a road rage shooting Tuesday on a highway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Keith Felton, a 24-year-old man from Gwynn Oak, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm-related charges, police said.

Troopers responded to eastbound I-695 at Ritchie Highway to investigate the report of a road rage incident around 4:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said. That's where they found the gunshot victim.

The victim told investigators he had been traveling east on I-695 when Felton cut off the victim, and an argument ensued. Then Felton allegedly pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and shot the victim and the vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Felton then fled the scene. Authorities executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning at Felton's Baltimore County home, where four firearms were found.

An investigation is ongoing.