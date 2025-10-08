Baltimore County man charged in domestic stabbing incident

A 33-year-old man is charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in Baltimore County on Oct. 4, Baltimore County police said.

Anthony Scott Jr., of Pikesville, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack outside Towson Town Center.

Officers responded to 825 Dulaney Valley Road around 11:54 a.m. after receiving a call about a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Alleged attack near Towson Town Center

In charging documents, police allege Scott used a pocketknife to repeatedly stab a woman in a parking lot near Fairmount Avenue and Towson Gate Drive.

Police said the attack lasted about three minutes.

Concerned bystanders reportedly shouted at Scott and alerted a Maryland Transportation Authority police officer who was conducting routine law enforcement nearby. The officer immediately detained Scott, according to the documents.

Details from charging documents

In a statement to detectives, Scott said he and the victim had agreed to meet at the Towson Mall, according to charging documents. During their conversation, the victim mentioned communications between herself and another man she had seen on social media.

Scott said that after the conversation, the victim started her vehicle, and an argument followed. He told police the situation escalated and that he pulled out a pocketknife, leading to a struggle in which both were injured.

After his arrest, Scott was treated for cuts to his fingers sustained during the attack, police said.

Suspect accused of violating protective order

Scott and the victim had previously been in an intimate relationship, according to charging documents.

Police said that on May 3 Scott was charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property in a prior domestic incident involving the same woman.

After the incident, the victim obtained a final protective order against Scott on June 3, issued by a Baltimore City District Court judge, according to police.