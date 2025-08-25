Baltimore County high schools rank among best in Maryland, report says

Several Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) ranked among the best in Maryland, according to U.S. News and World Report's list of Best Maryland High Schools.

Eastern Technical High School led the way, ranking first among Maryland high schools. The school also ranked number one statewide in the college readiness index.

The college readiness index rank refers to the proportion of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam. Passing is worth three times more than just taking an exam.

Western School of Technology ranked fifth statewide.

Four other BCPS schools placed in the state's top 50 schools. George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology ranked 24th statewide and Hereford High School ranked 26th. Dulaney High School came in 36th, and Towson High School ranked 48th.

Both Eastern Technical High School and Western School of Technology placed in the U.S. News STEM rankings, coming in first and fifth place, respectively.

Other Maryland schools had some high placements on the list. For the first time, New Town and Overlea high schools, and Milford Mill Academy made it to the list of best Maryland high schools.

"It is gratifying each year to see so many Baltimore County high schools on this prestigious list of the state's best," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said. "We are so proud of the work and achievements of our students and staff, and as we begin this new school year, we can both celebrate our success as well as redouble our efforts to make sure that all BCPS students are learning and growing at schools that are the best in Maryland."

Baltimore County Students return to class

On Monday, Baltimore County students returned to class for the 2025-2026 school year.

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers expressed pride in the district's achievements over the past year, pointing to improved test results, reduced rates of chronic absenteeism, and continued investments in teacher training and classroom technology.

A key focus this year is the county's updated cell phone policy. BCPS is broadening its "Off and Away Every Day" program, which prohibits elementary and middle school students from using phones during the school day, while restrictions continue to apply in high schools.

In November, BCPS will also begin sending attendance and grade reports home every Friday morning to better help families to support their children academic progress throughout the school year.