Baltimore County high school teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor

BALTIMORE- County Crimes Against Children detectives arrested Randallstown High School teacher, Carlos Arroyo, 38, on Friday for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a release, Arroyo is being charged with two felonies: sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree. Police shared Arroyo is also facing two misdemeanor charges.

Baltimore County detectives arrest Randallstown High School teacher for sexually abusing a minor. Read news release: https://t.co/FW67jDwWVS pic.twitter.com/GX2VkMmY4O — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 23, 2024

The Department said they were notified of these incidents at the end of April. The release states detectives began their investigation and have been conducting interviews and gathering evidence since being notified, leading to Arroyo's arrest on Friday.

Detectives ask anyone that may have additional information or believe that they may be a victim of Arroyo to contact the police department at 410-887-7720 or DSS at 410-887-8463.

Arroyo is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for June 24, 2024 at 1 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.