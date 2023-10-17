Baltimore County executive plans to veto amendments to plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says he will veto new amendments to the county's plastic bag ban.

The Baltimore County Council on Monday voted to exempt liquor stores from the rules, which prohibit most stores from using plastic bags.

"One million plastic bags are distributed every day in Baltimore County," Olszewski said. "That's 242 million plastic bags - many of which continue to litter our trees, waterways and neighborhoods in the eight months since I stood alongside Councilmembers to sign landmark, bipartisan legislation to reduce plastic bag waste in our communities."

Tonight the County Council passed legislation to weaken Baltimore County’s bipartisan Bring Your Own Bag law.

⁰Collectively, these bills are a clear step backwards for Baltimore County and I will veto them.



— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) October 16, 2023

Stores must charge five cents for paper bags.

The law takes effect on November 1.

"Now with two weeks until this policy is set to start, the same Council has just voted to significantly walk back the very law they championed, while sowing public confusion in the process," Olszewski said. "Collectively, these bills are a clear step backwards for Baltimore County and I will veto them."