Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.

Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.

Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza alongside her sister.

On the day of the shooting, she and her sister had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.

Detectives have made available new video footage of the suspected shooters in the hopes of drumming up new information that could help them find the killers.

"Our officers have been working round the clock to ascertain the individuals who are responsible for this heinous crime and at this point we are just seeking the public's help," Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Det. Trae Corbin said.

Trueheart's family asked for answers and closure following her death.

"I want peace and I want to know why my niece got shot in the head," her uncle, Cedrick Holloway, said.

One year later and people are still haunted by the deadly gunfire.

"It really saddened me because I walk past Salontra all the time," Myra, a county resident, said. "It's kind of scary, you know? And she was a beautiful woman. She was very beautiful."

Myra, who leaves near the plaza, says she hopes someone speaks up so that Trueheart's family can get the answers they need.

"I know people were in the parking lot, you know, like I said, this is a high-volume parking lot," she said. "So, I know somebody was outside to witness what happened."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting should contact Baltimore County's homicide detectives.

Additionally, anyone who recognizes the two suspects or the vehicle they used during the shooting—a dark-colored 2000 Acura TL—should contact homicide detectives.