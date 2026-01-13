Baltimore County detective mourned at funeral after medical emergency

A 30-year veteran with the Baltimore County Police Department who died following a medical emergency during his shift was mourned at his funeral service on Tuesday.

Detective Paul Hoke suffered a medical emergency and collapsed while working a voluntary overtime shift on New Year's Eve. He died at the hospital on January 2.

The funeral was held at Trinity Baltimore Church, followed by a procession and burial at Delaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Flags were lowered in Baltimore County at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Honoring a 30-year veteran

Detective Hoke worked for the Baltimore County Police Department from 1995 until his death. He was 49 years old.

He was assigned to the county's Department of Criminal Investigations Bureau. In a press release, the police department called Detective Hoke a "highly-respected veteran."

He was the 11th Baltimore County police officer to die in the line of duty.

"We are forever grateful to the Hoke family for sharing Paul with us, for the sacrifices they made, and for their unwavering support," said Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough. "His years of dedicated service and commitment to public safety reflect the character and work ethic that continue to distinguish the Baltimore County Police Department and its members among the best in the nation."