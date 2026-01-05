Baltimore County flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen detective

Baltimore County flags have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff at county agencies to honor a detective who died after a medical emergency while on the job last week, according to Executive Kathy Klausmeier.

Detective Paul Hoke, a 30-year veteran of the department, suffered a medical emergency during his shift on New Year's Eve. He died at the hospital on Jan. 2.

His vehicle and post car from Precinct 6-Towson have been draped in bunting in front of the Baltimore County Public Safety Building in Towson.

Detective Hoke joined the county police department in December 1995 and continued his work until his medical emergency.

"We are forever grateful to the Hoke family for sharing Paul with us, for the sacrifices they made, and for their unwavering support," said Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough. "His years of dedicated service and commitment to public safety reflect the character and work ethic that continue to distinguish the Baltimore County Police Department and its members among the best in the nation."

Detective hospitalized from medical emergency

The Baltimore County Police Department said Detective Hoke was working the desk for voluntary overtime when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

The detective was assigned to the county's Department of Criminal Investigations Bureau.

The police department called Detective Hoke a "highly-respected veteran."

"Our hearts are with Detective P. Hoke and his family, including his father, Robert, a retired member of the agency," McCullough said. "It is dedicated members like Detective Hoke who make the Baltimore County Police Department such a world-class agency."

Detective Hoke was the 11th Baltimore County police officer to die in the line of duty.