Baltimore County middle school P.E. teacher accused of sex crimes of students

A Baltimore County middle school physical education teacher is accused of sexually assaulting students on school property.

Police say 61-year-old Roger Myers was arrested on multiple sex offenses and assault charges, which allegedly happened at the school.

Baltimore County Public Schools says Myers is a teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex. He has been on administrative leave since January, when the school initially learned about the investigation, according to the school's principal.

"These charges are deeply troubling," Deep Creek Middle School principal Laura Kelly said in a letter to families. "BCPS holds its employees to a high standard of character, and this alleged behavior is abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Myers has been employed with the Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996 and has been employed at Deep Creek Middle School since July 2024.

School leaders said counseling will be available to students.

"Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority," Kelly said.

Myers is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police are asking if you believe you are a victim or have information related to the case to call 410-887-7720.

