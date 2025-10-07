Baltimore County Council approves major tax break for affordable housing development

The Baltimore County Council on Monday approved a major tax break for a politically connected developer.

The deal grants $16.5 million in property tax reductions over 30 years in exchange for setting aside 10% of units for affordable housing at two redevelopment projects, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The developer, Howard Brown, holds a major stake in Metro Center in Owings Mills and previously owned part of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

The Security Square revitalization project is in its early stages. The county owns 39 of the mall's 88 acres, including the former Macy's and Sears stores, and is seeking a developer to add homes, shops, and transit connections.

Supporters, including Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier commended the council on its vote.

"Passage of this legislation makes clear that Baltimore County is ready to move into the future with competitive incentives to revitalize some of its core economic anchors and make them vibrant communities for years to come," Klausmier said in a written statement Monday night.

Councilmen Julian Jones and Pat Young, who represent the Owings Mills and Woodlawn areas, sponsored the legislation together. Jones has pushed for the tax break in previous sessions, saying Brown's participation could shift public perceptions.

Councilmen Todd Crandell and David Marks criticized the administration for what they said was unclear communication and for focusing yet another major project on the county's west side while east-side projects—like a Middle River library and a new high school, remain unfunded, the Banner reported.

Housing advocate Nick Stewart, who is running for county executive in 2026, called the 10% set-aside insufficient and said the county's practice of tailoring legislation for individual developers "is part and parcel of the culture."

"This idea that this should only be a bespoke solution for one particular property is nonsense," Stewart said. "And the very worst part is that it's all so unsurprising."