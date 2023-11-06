Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Council overrides Olszewski's veto, exempts liquor stores from plastic bag ban

The Baltimore County Council on Monday unanimously overrode County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.'s veto of amendments to the county's single-use plastic bag ban, exempting liquor stores from the new law.

On Oct. 25, Olszewski vetoed two council amendments to the bipartisan ban on single-use plastic carryout bags, which the council approved 5-2 and signed into law in February. Since the law went into effect Nov. 1, businesses subject to the ban have been required to charge customers 5 cents for a paper or reusable carryout bag.

This story by Taylor DeVille continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Council overrides Olszewski's veto, exempts liquor stores from plastic bag ban

