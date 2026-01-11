Baltimore County Police respond to string of reported business break-ins in Catonsville

Several Baltimore County businesses were broken into early Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Frederick Road in Catonsville after a burglary alarm sounded at a business. Police said that while they were investigating, they received alerts about other break-ins.

Pictures shared on the Catonsville social media page showed glass doors shattered. The social media page said Franco's, Taneytown, El Guapo, Painted Whims, Blue Iris, and possibly others were broken into.

Another Baltimore County crime spree

Police also responded to a string of robberies on Saturday morning in the Rosedale area of Baltimore County.

Officers were alerted to the 8400 block of Philadelphia Road around 4:10 a.m., where police were told that suspects were seen running away after reportedly breaking into a business at the Rosedale Village shopping center.

The owner of the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant said his business was broken into, as well as Pastore's on Rosedale next door. A supervisor at the Family Dollar located in the same shopping strip said a group also broke into the store.

Police believe that the same group of suspects had broken into another nearby business.

"It's shocking that they would do three all at the same time or around the same time, but like it's not surprising in the sense of like we hear a lot of break-ins everywhere," said Kristen Brooks. "It's not just here, but it seems like it's more frequent."