Baltimore County breaks ground on $80 million state-of-the-art elementary school

The Baltimore County school community broke ground on a new replacement building for Scotts Branch Elementary School.

Wednesday's ceremony marked the official start of the $80 million project set to bring a state-of-the-art school for Windsor Mill students.

What will be included in the new school?

The new facility will feature 574 seats, which is more than 100 seats than the current building. It will also double the size of Scotts Branch Elementary, from roughly 57,000 square feet to more than 96,000 square feet.

The new school will also eventually include new athletic fields, expanded parking areas, and other amenities.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said the goal is to make sure students have a 21st-century education.

"This is what hard work looks like," Rogers said. "This is what having a desire for educational excellence looks like. This is what fast forward looks like."

New era of opportunity

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski said this is more than the groundbreaking of a new facility. He said it's the start of a new era of opportunity.

"We know that schools are more than buildings," Rep. Olszewski said. "They are anchors of community. These are places where families come together and it's a promise for generations to come."

The current Scotts Branch Elementary was built in 1959.

"There were enough seats for more than 450 students," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier.

Klausmeier said as the county grows, the need for more classroom seats grows.

"Baltimore County is proud to deliver over $41 million to make this exciting project possible," Klausmeier said. "We are grateful to all of our partners at the state who have contributed more than $38 million to ensure that [the] new replacement school is a success."