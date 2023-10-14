Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County announces several sites participating in its Super Saturday Flu Clinic

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday evening news roundup (10/13/2023)
Your Friday evening news roundup (10/13/2023) 01:46

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Department of Health will host its annual Super Saturday Flu Clinic on Oct. 14, according to county officials.

The clinic will take place at several different locations across the county between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Flu shots will be provided to children as young as six months old and people above the age of six months.

The locations for this year's event include:

  • Drumcastle Government Center
  • Randallstown Community Center
  • Hereford Middle School
  • Middle River Middle School
  • Dundalk Middle School
  • Pikesville Middle School
  • Lansdowne Middle School

The Baltimore County Animal Services Cuddle Shuttle will be at the Drumcastle Government Center. It will provide people with an opportunity to stop by and meet adoptable pets.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.