Baltimore County announces several sites participating in its Super Saturday Flu Clinic
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Department of Health will host its annual Super Saturday Flu Clinic on Oct. 14, according to county officials.
The clinic will take place at several different locations across the county between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Flu shots will be provided to children as young as six months old and people above the age of six months.
The locations for this year's event include:
- Drumcastle Government Center
- Randallstown Community Center
- Hereford Middle School
- Middle River Middle School
- Dundalk Middle School
- Pikesville Middle School
- Lansdowne Middle School
The Baltimore County Animal Services Cuddle Shuttle will be at the Drumcastle Government Center. It will provide people with an opportunity to stop by and meet adoptable pets.
