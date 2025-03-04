Baltimore non-profit offers free solar panel installation to homes of low-income families

Civic Works, a Baltimore-based non-profit, is offering 170 free solar panel installations for homes of low-income families.

The program is part of Civic Works' Baltimore Shines program, which aims to make the city greener while lowering residents' electric costs.

Through the program, Civic Works will take responsibility for installing and maintaining the installed panels over the next 20 years.

Civic Works estimates that the 170 solar panels they plan to install could save residents $200,000 annually on their utility bills and reduce carbon emissions by 700 metric tons, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Civic Works reportedly received upwards of $4.6 million in grants to carry out the Baltimore Shines program.

Maryland residents grapple with rising utility costs.

Alternative energy has been a topic of conversation as Marylanders have expressed frustration about rising utility costs.

Just last week, three Baltimore-area congressional representatives joined Baltimore City Council members in seeking to halt Baltimore Gas and Electric's (BGE) rate hikes.

In a letter, U.S. Representatives Kweisi Mfume, Sarah Elfreth, and Johnny Olszewski urge the state utility regulator to rescind the rate hike that took effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and halt future increases.

"In the simplest terms, people cannot afford the rate hikes thrust upon them," the letter to the Public Service Commission reads. "Local government budgets are stretched thin, Maryland's state budget is facing a deficit and many nonprofit entities are bringing in less money than ever before."

In Baltimore City, many residents have seen extreme rate hikes, with some residents reporting monthly bill increases of more than $200.

Last month, the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution urging the Maryland Public Service Commission (MPSC) to halt BGE's planned 2026 utility rate hikes.

Why are BGE utility prices increasing?

BGE attributed the rising costs to several factors. According to BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos, increased energy usage due to colder weather, and a 30% spike in the price of natural gas are major contributors.

Alexopulos also stated that the energy bill increases scheduled for June are related to the retirement of two power plants, and not BGE rate increases.

Additionally, BGE increased its distribution rates, the main portion of the bill that goes directly to BGE, by 9% for gas and 7% for electricity. Distribution rates are regulated by the MPSC.

Increases set by the state for its "Empower Maryland" energy efficiency program have also been attributed to the increased costs.

Is solar power a cost-effective solution?

While some homeowners say solar panels have helped them save on electricity costs, others say the installation costs aren't worth it.

An investigation by CBS News Texas in May 2024 highlighted the success story of a Texas man who said installing solar panels saved him hundreds annually.

Contrasting reports detailed what consumers say are deceptive financing practices from the solar industry. One homeowner in Garland, Texas said she was billed for solar panels she never purchased. CBS News Texas reported similar accounts from other homeowners.