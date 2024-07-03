Baltimore City's Fireworks and Drone Show​ set to light up the sky over Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- The final preparations for Baltimore's Fourth of July celebrations are being made as spectators will see fireworks over the Inner Harbor Thursday night.

A local company is at the helm of this year's Baltimore City's Fireworks and Drone Show.

The drone batteries were being charged on Wednesday and the fireworks were loaded onto the barge before the final checks.

Image Engineering does pyrotechnic, fireworks and drone shows across the country, but they say there's nowhere else they'd rather be than performing a show designed for Baltimore created by a team from Baltimore.

"It really is a hometown-based show," said Michaela O'Gallagher, creative services manager for Image Engineering. "It's the place to be and it's really a spectacular energy down in the Inner Harbor."

About 250 drones and approximately 1,000 fireworks will light up Baltimore's sky to celebrate Independence Day.

The show will feature the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra as well as fireworks and drones from the Curtis Bay-based company.

"Coordinating it with the BSO and our own drones definitely has its own challenges," said Zack Paul, lead pyrotechnic designer for Image Engineering.

Paul designed the show that will feature many "Baltimore icons."

The creators didn't give away too many details, but said they are excited to showcase the best of the city, as well as the area's history.

While traditional fireworks displays are commonplace on July 4, drone shows are newer to the entertainment scene.

They will be launched from land, while the fireworks will take off from a barge in the water.

Although spread far apart, the two will create an optical illusion and a showstopping moment for spectators.

"It's a nice mix with something like a drone show that's illuminated and just a different sensory experience than a typical firework show," said Phillip Keller, senior technical director for Image Engineering.

With the potential for some afternoon and evening storms, the technical team on the ground will work with federal agencies to make sure it is safe for launch.

"We communicate with the National Weather Service we have anemometers on the ground and then also it's just an agreement between authorities having judgment, the Coast Guard, and myself," Keller said.

Image Engineering provides technical and pyrotechnic displays for concerts, professional sports, and other events across the country.

It works with nearly half of the teams across the NFL, including the Ravens, several teams in Major League Baseball, including the Orioles, as well as teams in Major League Soccer.

Other divisions of the company work with touring shows for groups, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Guns and Roses, and other musical acts.

The team says they've done a variety of shows, but nothing beats performing in front of their hometown.

"It means everything to go into the harbor and shoot fireworks there. With any luck we'll continue to do it more and more," Paul said.

"Especially since we're a Baltimore-based company. This is our hometown, and it's got one extra special kick to it," Keller said. "It is that very moment when you see it all work and it all comes together. It really does make it worth it."

The festivities at the Inner Harbor begin in the afternoon with various musical performances. Then the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at Rash Field at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks and drone show at 9 p.m.

Here's a list of other fireworks shows and events on the Fourth of July.