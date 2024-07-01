Here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July in Baltimore

Childcare can be prohibitively expensive. Here's how Maryland is helping parents with this vital ser

BALTIMORE -- Independence Day promises festivities, barbecues and of course, fireworks across the nation. Communities large and small are hosting festivities and Baltimore, a city rich with American history, is celebrating the Fourth of July in style.

Here's a schedule of various celebrations being held around Charm City, including the Inner Harbor fireworks.

Fourth of July at Fort McHenry: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This celebration at Forth McHenry is full of old-fashioned fun and lessons on the grand history of Fort McHenry and the Battle of Baltimore, which inspired Francis Scott Key's "The Star Spangled Banner."

10 a.m. Kick off Independence Day at Star Fort by hoisting the grand "Star-Spangled Banner" o'er the ramparts with a park ranger.

11 a.m. A program on the Battle of Baltimore at the Chesapeake Map, where visitors can learn about phases of the fight past the attack on Fort McHenry.

12 p.m. The Fort McHenry Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform a fife and drum in the Star Fort.

2 p.m. See how they celebrated the Fourth of July in centuries past! See live music, musket and cannon demonstrations, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

5 p.m. If you missed the hoisting of the flag - participate in the evening flag change

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This annual event celebrates the African American creatives moving Baltimore forward, the city said. The festival is described as a celebration of freedom, unity and remembrance.

The event is held from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park, where there's a view of the Baltimore City skyline and the city's Fourth of July fireworks.

Sister Carol, N'Dea Davenport and Navasha Daya are some of the performers featured at the festival, which also has art activities, a children's village, historical reenactments and more, the city said.

Events around the Inner Harbor: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

9 a.m. American Visionary Arts Museum's Pet Parade:

The American Visionary Art Museum is hosting its annual pet and animal talent show, which starts with a parade. The talent show will include awards such as the grand prize of the Most Visionary Pet 2024, awarded to the pet that embodies the spirit of a true patriotic visionary. Other awards include Most Patriotic, Star-Spangled, Yankee Doodle Dandy, Best Costume, Best Visionary Pet Hair-Do and others.

11 a.m. Baltimore's Beach's Volleyball Tournament:

The annual July Baltimore Beach Volleyball Tournament will take place at Baltimore Beach in Rash Field at noon with check-in starting at 11 a.m. The tournament will end at 8 p.m.. Participants can register here.

3 p.m. Red, White, and Blue Picnic:

Festivities kick off at West Shore Park with food, fun activities, a DJ and street performers starting at 3 p.m.

4 p.m. Live Music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater:

Live music and performances begin at 4 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater until 6 p.m. In between concerts, there will be more music, street performers and various activities along the promenade.

6 p.m. Fourth of July Boats, BBQ, and Bombs Bursting in Air!

The Boat Baltimore company is hosting a four-hour cruise that departs at 6 p.m. to sail around Fort McHenry. It will provide an up-close seat to the fireworks display taking place while being anchored in the harbor. The boat will depart from Port Covington Marina at 6 p.m. and will return after the fireworks finish around 10:30 p.m. The trip is fully catered for with a selection of local wine and beers.

8 p.m. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Star Spangled Celebration:

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a Star-Spangled Banner celebration concert in Rash Field Park around 8 p.m. until around 9:15 p.m., when the fireworks begin

9:30 p.m. Fireworks Display and Drone Show:

Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m. on the Inner Harbor with a drone show.

Here are the best areas to view the fireworks: