Baltimore City spending board approves $38k contract for police drone fleet

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City spending board is approving a $38,000 contract to support a drone fleet for the Baltimore City Police Department. 

Mayor Scott said the contract went through the city Board of Estimates before reaching the spending board.

In July, BPD released a draft policy for its use of drone technology, and asked city residents to weigh in.  

BPD plans to use the drones for evidence collection at crime scenes, and surveillance during SWAT missions.  The technology could also be used during barricade situations, active shooters, high-risk raids, and search and rescue situations. 

