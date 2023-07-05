Baltimore Police could use drones for surveillance, SWAT operations

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is preparing to hear community feedback on a new draft policy that would allow the department to use drones, or small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), or for specific law enforcement operations, BPD said Wednesday.

Draft Policy 1512: Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) would allow the BPD Crime Scene Unit to use drones for evidence collection at crime scenes, and surveillance during SWAT missions.

The draft policy details the use cases for drone technology by the department, which include barricade situations, hostage rescues, active shooters, high-risk raids, and search and rescue situations.

"Our Crime Scene Unit will be able use the technology as a more efficient, cost-effective and safer alternative to documenting scenes, while simultaneously capturing images and aerial documentation that present a true and accurate representation of the scene for investigators and for use in a court of law," BPD said in a statement. "Additionally, this new technology will only be deployed in certain scenarios and will provide officers the safest, most efficient and most lawful methods for collecting information and apprehending suspects during tactical situations."

Pilots controlling drones would be required to attend a preparation course concerning FAA regulations, and take the FAA Unmanned Aircraft General – Small (UAG) exam. They'll also be required to attend sUAS remote pilot trainings, which will involve learning proper maneuvers, industry standards, and sUAS policies.

The Baltimore Police Department isn't the first law-enforcement agency to consider using drones in operations.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department approved a controversial drone program, as reported by CBS News.

Some agencies are using advanced AI drones that can even pilot themselves and avoid obstacles.

Community members can provide feedback on BPD's draft policy beginning July 6 on the BPD website.