Eye in the Sky: Baltimore Police plan to use drones for SWAT situations, crime surveillance

BALTIMORE - An eye in the sky could be used in the documentation of crime scenes and in tactical situations by the Baltimore Police Department.

The agency drafted a policy for the use of drone technology and now wants residents to weigh in beginning July 6.

The use of drones would only be used in certain scenarios, according to the department, which could include an active shooter event to hostage rescues.

The department said this type of technology would allow potential pilots a more efficient, cost-effective and safer alternative to documenting crime scenes. The images captured could also be used in court cases.

Some resident said this would be a modern-day way of fighting crime.

"The same reason there are robots on mars, robots in wars... same reason, mainly to avoid danger," said one Baltimore resident.

In the department's draft policy, it states police must balance privacy against the need for public safety and evidence collection.

"As long as it's not really violating their privacy issues," explained another city resident.

In 2021, a federal appeals court found a pilot aerial surveillance program once used by BPD did violate the fourth amendment.

The agency used planes equipped with cameras that recorded the city.

Over time, the ruling found that you could establish where people came and went. By accessing that data, it would be considered a warrantless search, which made the program unconstitutional.

Pilots operating the drones would be required to take the FAA Unmanned Aircraft General - Small exam, as well as attend sUAS remote pilot trainings.

Public comment will be open for 30 days through an online submission.