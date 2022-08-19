Watch CBS News
Crime

1 injured, 1 in custody in North Rose Street shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man is under arrest in a Thursday night shooting in Baltimore that injured another man, authorities said.

Nicole Jackson, described as a repeat violent offender, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Jackson is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man following an unspecified dispute.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of North Rose Street about 10 p.m. found the victim shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Jackson was taken into custody near the scene.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.