1 injured, 1 in custody in North Rose Street shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man is under arrest in a Thursday night shooting in Baltimore that injured another man, authorities said.

Nicole Jackson, described as a repeat violent offender, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Jackson is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man following an unspecified dispute.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of North Rose Street about 10 p.m. found the victim shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Jackson was taken into custody near the scene.