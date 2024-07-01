Baltimore City school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City school teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor, according to Baltimore County Police.

Lewis Laury, 24, has been charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

Police said Laury is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the minor.

According to the school's website, he is a teacher at Baltimore's Merganthaler Vocational-Technical High School.

Laury is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.