Baltimore City school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City school teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor, according to Baltimore County Police.
Lewis Laury, 24, has been charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.
Police said Laury is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the minor.
According to the school's website, he is a teacher at Baltimore's Merganthaler Vocational-Technical High School.
Laury is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.