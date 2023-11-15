Baltimore City leaders celebrate groundbreaking of Parkview Recreation Center

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City and community leaders broke ground at Parkview Recreation Center.

It is a part of the city's Rec & Parks rollout, an effort to revitalize recreation and park spaces across Baltimore.

This is something West Baltimore residents have been fighting for decades.

"My mom, told me mom, she told me you're retired. You're not doing nothing. Go on and help," Annie Hall said. "And I've been here ever since fighting for this neighborhood."

And seeing Parkview Recreation Center and the old Westside Elementary School getting a new lease on life — is worth her decades-long fight.

"This is a great investment into this neighborhood," said Hall.

"I knew that it was my desire to see young people here at Penn North to have at least a glimpse into the opportunities that we share growing up here at Penn North," said Senator Antonio Hayes.

Parkview is one of eight parks and recreation centers to be revitalized as a part of the city's hefty investment into Baltimore play spaces.

Plans for the new Parkview Recreation Center show that it will be ADA compliant — and include a large gymnasium, kitchen, multipurpose rooms, an office space, fitness areas & more.



Officials say the rec center is one of many projects they have planned for West Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/811taKbjjF — Janay Reece (@janay_reece) November 15, 2023

"We've had the opportunity to do a lot of these Rec and Park openings, but this one just kind of feels different," said City Council President Nick Mosby.

The new state-of-the-art facility at Parkview will be ADA compliant and include a gymnasium, kitchen, multi-purpose rooms, a fitness area, picnic pavilion and more.

"We see that intentionality and choosing to invest over $11 million dollars of CDBG funds into this neighborhood into Penn North to create a community asset that has the potential to improve the quality of life for the folks that live here," said Stephanie Staats, a field office director at Maryland of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"The investment that we're making in Penn North is comprehensive. Here, we'll have homeowners that will surround this rec center with the existing homeowners. Here we'll have traffic calming that makes sure our young people can get to this recreation center," said Baltimore City Councilman James Torrance.

Leaders believe spaces like playgrounds, parks and schoolyards are vital resources for Baltimore youth to strengthen their physical, social, and emotional health.

Plus, those behind the project believe the new center will play a part in a larger effort to create a safe and accessible place for the youth, and deter rising juvenile crime in and around the city.

"This state of the art facility for young people to be safe and allow them to grow themselves, educate themselves, socialize– be themselves, be healthy. We know that that's why we're doing it," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

This marks a new era for recreation and parks in Baltimore.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for the investment you're making in this neighborhood," said Hall.

Those behind the project believe construction will take between 18-24 months.

To learn more about Rec & Parks Rollout, you can visit their website