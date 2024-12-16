Veronica P. McBeth to be appointed Director of Baltimore City Department of Transportation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott will appoint Veronica P. McBeth as the new Director of the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, the city said Monday.

McBeth currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"At this moment in our city's history we need a transportation leader that will transform the operations of the department, bring new, inventive ideas that will modernize our transportation infrastructure, and strengthen the delivery of the department's core services - Veronica P. McBeth is that leader," Mayor Scott said.

"With a strong knowledge of transportation policy, experience leading transportation initiatives at all levels of government, including right here at the Baltimore City Department of Transportation, and her intentional commitment and focus on equity, Veronica will lead the department into the future."

Veronica P. McBeth Baltimore City Mayor's Office

McBeth previously worked as a Senior Advisor at the Federal Transit Administration and Transit Bureau Chief for Baltimore's Department of Transportation. She also served as Government Affairs Manager at the Maryland Transit Administration and worked as a transportation planner in the private sector.

She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and earned a Master of Science in Law in Environmental Law from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.

"I am excited about this opportunity to come home and take all the best practices from around the country and make safe and impactful changes that my fellow Baltimoreans can see and experience daily. I want all residents to have a safe and reliable experience using our city's transportation system where they live, work, worship, and play," McBeth said. "Baltimore is a top-tier city that needs to show the capabilities of our transportation resources by proper planning, investment, funding, and execution. The infusion of money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was monumental, and it's my charge as Director to ensure that we have infrastructure investments that serve generations to come. I welcome this challenge, and it is good to be home."

McBeth will begin her role as director on January 13, 2025.