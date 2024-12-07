Baltimore City declares Dec.1 Carlton Smith Day in honor of HIV activist's legacy

BALTIMORE — From now on, December 1st, will be known as Carlton Smith Day in Baltimore City.

The Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs of Baltimore City marked the occasion on Saturday and recognized Smith for being a community leader, activist, and for advancing the lives of those impacted by HIV or AIDS.

Who is Carlton Smith?

Smith was born in 1965. He contracted HIV in 1986 when he was just 21.

With the help and efforts of many advocates and medical improvements, Smith and many of his peers were able to live a full life with HIV.

Using his personal story as a catalyst, Smith dedicated his life to fighting for the rights and advancement of other marginalized people, especially Black, LGBTQ+, and HIV-affected people like himself, throughout the State of Maryland.

He co-founded and directed Blaq Equity Baltimore (formerly known as the Center for Black Equity-Baltimore) where for over 20 years he led numerous events, rallies, and educational programs that revolve around celebrating the lives and improving the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people in Baltimore City.

The most famous event Smith is known for is the annual Baltimore Blaq Pride event. He also founded the Black PRIDE movement in Charm City.

Honoring a legacy

On Saturday, the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs hosted an awards show to commemorate World AIDS Day and celebrate Smith's legacy.

The awards show recognized Smith's dedication to advancing the rights and improving the lives of Baltimore's Black LGBTQ+ and HIV-affected communities.

Also, affectionately known as "The Duchess," Smith was celebrated by community members, honoring his impact and ongoing influence.

Leaders marked, December 1, 2025, as the first annual Carlton Smith Day in Baltimore City in honor of his legacy.

During the event attendees enjoyed food, live music, and educational sessions.

Free HIV, aids, and STI testing were made available, courtesy of the Baltimore City Health Department and Gilead Sciences, in support of ongoing efforts to reduce stigma and provide free, accessible resources to the community.

Gilead Sciences also presented a segment on the latest developments in HIV/AIDS treatment, prevention, and community health initiatives, offering valuable insights for Baltimoreans impacted by HIV and those looking to learn more.

"Carlton Smith's impact on Baltimore's LGBTQ+ and HIV-affected communities is profound and lasting," said Alexis Blackmon, Interim Director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs. "Through his advocacy, he empowered marginalized communities and raised awareness about the critical issues affecting them. This awards show will be a meaningful tribute to a true trailblazer and a reminder of our ongoing commitment to making Baltimore healthier, safer, and more inclusive for all."

Smith died in May 2024.

For more information about the legacy of Carlton R. Smith, please contact the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs via email at lgbtq@baltimorecity.gov