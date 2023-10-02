Worley confirmed as Baltimore's 41st Police Commissioner, Wallace voted in as fire chief

Baltimore City Council set to take final vote on Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Council voted to confirm Richard Worley as Baltimore's next Police Commissioner.

The council also voted for James Wallace to be the City's Fire Chief.

#BREAKING Baltimore City Council votes in favor of confirming Acting Commissioner Richard Worley. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tohUUpZyiL — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) October 2, 2023

Mayor Brandon Scott picked Worley to succeed former Commissioner Michael Harrison, who announced his resignation in June.

Baltimore City Council meeting is now underway. Council members are expected to vote on the Mayor’s picks for Police Commissioner and Fire Chief @wjz pic.twitter.com/nz5iEWft9C — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) October 2, 2023

Worley has worked for the Baltimore Police Department for 25 years. He will be Baltimore's 41st Police Commissioner.

Wallace was also nominated by Mayor Scott to head the fire department.

Mayor Brandon Scott has said that Worley represents stability for a department heading in a positive direction. The two held a series of in-person and virtual town halls in August across the city to hear from community members.

Last week, the Board of Estimates delayed a vote on Worley's contract and deferred it to Oct. 4.

Scott said that was to give the Baltimore City Council the opportunity to confirm Worley first.

Mayor Scott, who controls the majority of the five-person spending board, said the move was to show transparency.

"We strongly believe and know both of these gentlemen who are capable, who have relationships, who have been working in these departments in the city for a long time will be officially nominated through the council process," Scott said.