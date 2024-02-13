Baltimore City Council faces opposition on Harborplace redevelopment plan

BALTIMORE - A plan to demolish and redevelop Harborplace, a key feature of Baltimore's Inner Harbor, encountered resistance today at a City Council meeting.

Pretty big crowd in council chambers this afternoon for a committee hearing on a series of bills related to Harborplace redevelopment. pic.twitter.com/13doApteWV — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 13, 2024

Stakeholders voiced their concerns about the proposed building heights and traffic modifications as part of the extensive redevelopment initiative.

A representative from the Greater Baltimore Committee described the project as "a capstone opportunity" for the city, highlighting its potential to rejuvenate the area.

However, critics expressed reservations, citing "too many what-ifs" associated with the redevelopment.

The focal point of discussion at City Hall revolved around the redevelopment of Harborplace, once hailed as a testament to Baltimore's downtown revival.

Former Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer reminisced about the area's glory days during it's grand opening in 1980, a period when Harborplace drew millions annually. However, the pavilions now exhibit signs of disrepair and struggle to retain businesses.

David Bramble of MCB Real Estate outlined the necessity of the redevelopment plan, which calls for two residential towers, a new promenade, a park, and street enhancements. The nearly billion-dollar project would be funded through a mix of private and public investments.

Despite the Planning Commission's approval in December, concerns about building heights and traffic continue to dominate the conversation. The proposed council bills aim to facilitate residential development, eliminate height restrictions, and propose a charter amendment for rezoning.

If the City Council approves the measures, a charter amendment will be presented to voters in November, potentially paving the way for the area's rezoning and the project's commencement.

