Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City Council faces opposition on Harborplace redevelopment plan

By Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A plan to demolish and redevelop Harborplace, a key feature of Baltimore's Inner Harbor, encountered resistance today at a City Council meeting. 

Stakeholders voiced their concerns about the proposed building heights and traffic modifications as part of the extensive redevelopment initiative.

A representative from the Greater Baltimore Committee described the project as "a capstone opportunity" for the city, highlighting its potential to rejuvenate the area. 

However, critics expressed reservations, citing "too many what-ifs" associated with the redevelopment.

The focal point of discussion at City Hall revolved around the redevelopment of Harborplace, once hailed as a testament to Baltimore's downtown revival. 

Former Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer reminisced about the area's glory days during it's grand opening in 1980, a period when Harborplace drew millions annually. However, the pavilions now exhibit signs of disrepair and struggle to retain businesses.

David Bramble of MCB Real Estate outlined the necessity of the redevelopment plan, which calls for two residential towers, a new promenade, a park, and street enhancements. The nearly billion-dollar project would be funded through a mix of private and public investments.

Despite the Planning Commission's approval in December, concerns about building heights and traffic continue to dominate the conversation. The proposed council bills aim to facilitate residential development, eliminate height restrictions, and propose a charter amendment for rezoning.

If the City Council approves the measures, a charter amendment will be presented to voters in November, potentially paving the way for the area's rezoning and the project's commencement.

Related: 

Paul Gessler
paul-gessler.jpg

Paul Gessler is a general assignment reporter at WJZ with a decade of experience reporting in Baltimore.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 10:07 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.