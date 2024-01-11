Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

Hooters has had enough.

The longest-tenured restaurant at Baltimore's Harborplace has endured protests, multiple landlords and years of neglect. After a break-in this fall, Hooters sued the former and current ownership of the Inner Harbor pavilions, calling them "unkempt, dirty and poorly maintained."

This story by Giacomo Bologna continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Hooters is suing Harborplace