Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City Council discusses details on how to bring police department under city control

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council discusses details on how to bring police department under city control
Baltimore City Council discusses details on how to bring police department under city control 01:03

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Council is working through the details as they try to bring the police department under city control.

Last year, voters were overwhelmingly in support of giving control of the department from the state to the city.

State delegate Caylin Young, who represents part of the city in Annapolis, introduced an amendment to clarify what the city council can and cannot do in regards to the Baltimore Police Department.

At Monday's council meeting, the members tried to figure out how it would impact their authority.

Right now, there are no clear updates on what the next steps are in regards to the amendment that is set to take effect in June.

Last month, the council unanimously adopted a resolution to try to speed up the process.

The resolution asks the General Assembly to pass legislation that would give the city immediate local control over Baltimore Police Department the first time in more than 160 years.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.