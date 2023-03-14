Baltimore City Council discusses details on how to bring police department under city control

Baltimore City Council discusses details on how to bring police department under city control

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Council is working through the details as they try to bring the police department under city control.

Last year, voters were overwhelmingly in support of giving control of the department from the state to the city.

State delegate Caylin Young, who represents part of the city in Annapolis, introduced an amendment to clarify what the city council can and cannot do in regards to the Baltimore Police Department.

At Monday's council meeting, the members tried to figure out how it would impact their authority.

Right now, there are no clear updates on what the next steps are in regards to the amendment that is set to take effect in June.

Last month, the council unanimously adopted a resolution to try to speed up the process.

The resolution asks the General Assembly to pass legislation that would give the city immediate local control over Baltimore Police Department the first time in more than 160 years.