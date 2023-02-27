Baltimore City Council adopts resolution to speed up process of securing control of police department

Baltimore City Council adopts resolution to speed up process of securing control of police departmen

BALTIMORE - The clock is ticking for Baltimore City to secure local control over the city's police department.

The City Council unanimously adopted a resolution at their meeting Monday to try to speed up the process.

Last week, WJZ broke the news that neither the city nor the state has legislative control over the agency right now.

Councilman Robert Stokes proposed the resolution that asks the General Assembly to adopt bills in the legislature right now that would bring the police department under Baltimore City control officially in June.

That resolution means Baltimore is one step closer to having total control over its police department.

This has been a long-fought battle for years.

Baltimore City hit a huge milestone last November when residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of question H, making Baltimore Police Department a city agency as of January 1.

However, the ballot question did not give the city legislative control over the department.

"It's actually almost like it's stuck," Councilman Stokes said. "The state of Maryland doesn't have control. The city doesn't have control. It's stuck between both of them."

Senate Bill 758 and House Bill 853 would now give Baltimore City official control by June 1.

The hope is that this resolution will encourage lawmakers to act fast and give the city control before the end of session.

"82 percent voted for that," Stokes said. "We need to do that and people should be upset. I think we're one of few cities that don't have local control over their police department, so we need this to happen June of 2023, not December and not next year."

These bills are sponsored by Senator Jill Carter and Delegate Stephanie Smith.