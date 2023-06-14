Baltimore City Council votes to cut $1.7M from BOPA's budget

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Council voted Wednesday afternoon to cut $1.7 million from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' budget amid ongoing tensions with the quasi-governmental organization.

The council's Ways and Means committee voted to shift up to $12 million within Mayor Brandon Scott's budget proposal on Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Banner reports.

The council committee voted on the budget in the morning before the council made its final vote later in the day.

A firestorm erupted in March when BOPA, which is tasked with managing the city's festivals and other arts programs, announced the MLK Jr. Parade would not be held.

The controversy lead to Mayor Brandon Scott demanding Director Donna Drew Sawyer step down, which she eventually did. The city ended up organizing the parade within a week.

BOPA has come under fire for event cancellations and scheduling mishaps, moving Artscape, for instance, from the summer to September, conflicting with the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

Last summer, the Ways and Means Committee stripped $196,000 from BOPA's $2.6 million budget after it did not host Artscape for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, the organization said it wants to address the city's concerns and work toward fulfilling its mandate.

"While we're dismayed by the decision of the City Council to again withhold budgeted funding, we are also committed to working collaboratively with the Council and Office of the Mayor to address their concerns and fortify the governance of BOPA in a way that leaves no doubt about the proper oversight of the organization and the fulfillment of its mandate for the benefit of all Baltimore residents," Board Chair and President Brian Lyles said in a statement.

Baltimore voters gave the council the authority to move money around the budget via a charter amendment approved by voters in 2020.

According to the Baltimore Banner, lawmakers said there wouldn't be layoffs as a result of the cuts, and the city will still receive $1.5 million from the state to help produce Artscape, its annual arts festival.

Further amendments to the mayor's budget include $5,401,000 to the Baltimore Fire Department, $1,000,000 to the Dante Barksdale Fund for vocational training, and $950,000 to Recreation and Parks.