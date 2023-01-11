Balitmore Office of Promotion & The Arts CEO Sawyer resigns amid MLK Jr. parade controversy

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts CEO Donna Drew Sawyer submitted her resignation on Tuesday, according to BOPA staff.

The board accepted Sawyer's resignation with the acknowledgment of her contributions and effort to support Baltimore's artistic and cultural community—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic period, BOPA staff said in a statement.

Brian Lyles, the president of BOPA's board of directors, said that he will be working with senior leadership to ensure that daily operations are maintained.

The board of directors will determine the search process for the selection of Sawyer's replacement and make that public within the next few days, BOPA staff said.

Sawyer joined BOPA as the chief of external affairs in 2017. She was promoted to CEO in 2018, according to BOPA staff.

Mayor Brandon Scott has been vocal about his desire to see Sawyer resign.

Scott expressed concern about the management BOPA—which receives city funding—after the organization announced that it planned to cancel the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

Scott announced Tuesday that his office had appointed a head officer at the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts to oversee cultural events in the city amid a feud over leadership decisions at the quasi-governmental agency.

Just a few days before that, on Sunday, Scott said his office would proceed with organizing the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade without BOPA.