Baltimore City, Baltimore County students ring in the new school year

The school bell rang for students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County on Monday morning, marking the return to the classroom.

Students had mixed emotions on the first day of the new school year.

"I'm feeling great about this new school year," said Gabriel Glover, a freshman student at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Baltimore County. "Trying to get my sleep schedule right."

The new school year comes with new objectives, like closely studying tough subjects.

"Definitely chemistry," said DJ Livingston, a sophomore student at National Academy Foundation (NAF). "Algebra is going to be easy for me."

For parents, it's a bit bittersweet.

"Happiness, emotional," said parent Uzma Haque. "I have tears in my eyes already."

Fresh start for students and staff

Principals at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Baltimore County and National Academy Foundation in Baltimore City called the first day back electric.

"We had folks outside with music and pom poms," National Academy Foundation Principal Brynn Smith said.

"We are just thrilled to be able to just watch them grow and be a part of their journey to figure out who they are and what they love," said Erin O'Toole-Trivas, the principal for the Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

Smith said students are excited about the new courses offered this year, like culinary arts and visual arts.

"We are really beefing up our CTE, our career technical education opportunities for students," Smith said. "Our goal is that by the time students are seniors, they are out of this building for half of the day for paid internships or apprenticeships."

O'Toole-Trivas said the goals for her students are clear-cut and simple.

"Come to school on time and be here every day because that's how we get the work done," O'Toole-Trivas said.

School administrators visit schools

School leaders were also excited to see students back in the classroom.

"As educators, we are so lucky," said BCPS Board of Education Chair Jane Lichter. "We get two new years. We get January first, and we get today."

Baltimore County Board of Education Chair Jane Lichter and Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises visited multiple schools to greet students on Monday.

"For me, it's a great day to see the spectrum of the young people that we serve," Dr. Santelises said.

New school policies in Baltimore County

The new school year comes with new initiatives for Baltimore County students.

Lichter said the county school district is implementing a ban on cellphones this year.

"We did a pilot last year that was very successful," Lichter said. "I think it's something that our community has really asked for as well as our staff."

Lichter adds that parents will get frequent reports on their child's attendance and grades.

Final school year for new Baltimore City schools CEO

Dr. Santelises is serving her final year as the CEO of Baltimore City schools. She said this year is about providing a clear focus for students and continuing the effort to drive down chronic absenteeism.

"We were close to 70% coming out of the pandemic, chronic absentee rate," she said. "Now, we're in the 40s."

Dr. Santelises said the school district is growing, and more people are choosing Baltimore City schools.

"The principal here at NAF was saying they have 200 new students and they were not anticipating that growth," Dr. Santelises said. "One of the things she attributes it to is different coursework, different classes — culinary programs, but also having a fine arts class."