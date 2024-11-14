Baltimore City to invest $44 million to make sidewalks more accessible, disability friendly

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City will use funds from a settlement agreement to make Baltimore more accessible for those with disabilities and pedestrians, Mayor Scott announced Thursday.

The agreement is part of a partial consent decree where the city will invest in sidewalks and curb ramps.

The city plans to invest $44 million into sidewalks and curb ramps over the next four years under the terms of the agreement.

$8 million is allocated for FY 25, along with $12 million for each of FY26, 27, and 28.

Included in the agreement is the creation of a program within the city's Department of Transportation dedicated to managing the program.

"As is the case in many historic East Coast cities, the challenge posed by our City's sidewalks and curbs long predates the Americans with Disabilities Act and adequately changing our infrastructure poses a monumental task," Mayor Scott said. "However, under my administration, we are committed to taking every action necessary to set the City on track to come into compliance with the ADA, and ensure Baltimore is more accessible to our disabled community than ever before."

An ADA coordinator that will focus on maintaining pedestrian rights of way, monitor accessibility, and institute a maintenance program will also be appointed.