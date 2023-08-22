Baltimore Children and Youth Fund receives donations to help organizations thrive

BALTIMORE - Throughout the month of August, participating businesses are donating a percentage of their proceeds to the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund.

"I lived it," said Lonnie Walker, founder and CEO of Joy Baltimore. "And because I lived it, it's my goal and my desire to give back."

After growing up in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood, Walker has dedicated his life to helping youth create better futures for themselves.

"I've been a therapeutic foster parent for 20-plus years. I raised five young men," Walker said.

Walker is the founder and CEO of Joy Baltimore, a drop-in center and outreach program for runaway, homeless and displaced youth with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community.

"They're coming in broken," Walker said. "They're coming in with no clothing, no money, no food, but they're leaving with hope."

The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, or BCYF, helps organizations like Joy Baltimore thrive.

BCYF funnels public funds to 101 youth-serving organizations throughout the city.

"We're making investments in children because we know that they're our future," BCYF President Alysia Lee said.

BCYF turns four this month.

To celebrate, Lee said participating businesses, such as Hotel Revival, are contributing a portion of their August proceeds to the fund.

"Regular Baltimore citizens who knew that they had the power to make a difference," Lee said.

With those funds, Walker says he'll be able to continue building a one-stop shop to provide not just basic needs, like a state ID, housing and healthcare, but also support and positive influences.

"if we continue to work alongside each other to give them the skills and things that they need to be successful, we're going to see our next mayor, our next governor coming out of these youth that we're serving today," Walker said.