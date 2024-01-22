Ravens fans buzzing with purple passion as Baltimore prepares for AFC Championship game

BALTIMORE -- After a roaring victory by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defense over the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs, the flock is flying high on this Victory Monday.

Now they await the defending champions for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

After the Ravens dominated the Houston Texans on the field, Ravens flock left the stadium in pure joy on Saturday.

"The game was great, they won, everybody warmed up after the game and went drinking afterward to celebrate," said Jeffrey Katzen, of the Baltimore Sports and Novelty Store.

Monday - fans celebrated the anticipation of Sunday's big AFC Championship - by hitting up the Baltimore Sports and Novelty Store in Foundry Row - grabbing all things purple passion.

"We have new blood...uhm lots of energy and...lots of confidence, I love it," said Ravens fan Linda Ames.

What's not to love about soon to be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and these Ravens. Fans picked up socks, jackets - anything purple - as Ravens fever - and Ravens fans hope to make the bank as hostile as possible for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs when they come to Charm City on Sunday.

"Lamar is going to beat the Chiefs, we're not going to have a Taylor Swift Super Bowl," said Scott Martin, another Ravens fan.

Katzen said he thinks the Ravens will surprise the football world, beating champs, in order to become the champs.