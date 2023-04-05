Baltimore businesses prepare for boost from Orioles' home opener

BALTIMORE - Baltimore businesses are looking forward to welcoming thousands of fans to the city when the Orioles return home Friday.

The beginning of the home baseball season means there will be an economic boom for the hospitality and tourism industry in downtown Baltimore.

Add that with the Orioles' high expectations and their opponent, the New York Yankees, crowds will be piling in.

"This is a very important time for our economy and it's a big win for the city, as well as the state of Maryland," said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore.

The Orioles were originally scheduled to play their home opener on Thursday. But because of potential weather, the game was moved to 3:05 p.m. on Friday.

"We're going to have fans from all over the city, state and the country, coming to see this iconic franchise," Hutchinson. "This is important for us. We're still trying to recover from COVID. These fans will be coming in spending money at our hotels, our restaurants, our attractions and definitely buying tickets to the O's game."

Baltimore even benefits from fans coming here to root against our Orioles.

Elease Duren, Human Resources Director at Royal Sonesta, said teams like the Yankees usually have a big fanbase following them to away games.

"It drives business here," Duren said. "It is driving stays, maybe 40 to 50 percent, with those teams, and then any other national teams, maybe 10 to 20 percent more occupancy."

Located on Pratt Street, Royal Sonesta, is just a short walk to Orioles Park.

Baseball season is always a busy time for the four-star hotel and they're celebrating opening day in their own way.

"We have a restaurant upstairs so we're running specials, especially for opening day – honey old bay wings and orange crushes," Duren said.

Royal Sonesta is also offering free parking on all stays throughout opening weekend.

"We're going to have the games on, all the time, so if they want to start here and carry over to the stadium, it's just a good place," Duren said. "We're right in the middle of the action for baseball season so we're extremely excited."

"It's just a great time for our family, friends, visitors, to come together, celebrate the Baltimore O's, celebrate the City of Baltimore as well as the great state of Maryland," Hutchinson said. "See all of our fantastic offerings and enjoy some great baseball here in Baltimore city."