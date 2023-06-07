Baltimore boxing champ Gervonta Davis says Florida mansion was burglarized while in jail

BALTIMORE - Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis reported his Florida mansion was burglarized and ransacked after a judge revoked his home detention sentence, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

In a new court filing, Michael Tomko, Davis' attorney, wrote that personal belongings including "prized boxing regalia" and "several collector automobiles" were stolen from his client's home in Parkland, Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office, he said, is investigating to determine the "possible existence of other threats," the Banner reports.

In an email to the Banner, Miranda Grossman, public information officer for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, wrote that it is investigating a burglary that happened on June 2 on Davis' block. The case, she said, is "active and ongoing."

Davis was taken to jail after violating his house arrest by staying at the Four Seasons and his Baltimore $3.4 million luxury condominium following his sentence in the 2020 hit-and-run.

Davis was monitored at the hotel by GPS, but allegedly didn't get permission to change his address before moving a week ago to his condo in Silo Point, a luxury complex on Baltimore's waterfront.

Davis was sentenced last month to 90 days of house arrest for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in 2020. He was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

He was supposed to stay at the home of his coach and trainer, Calvin Ford, in Baltimore, according to The Banner.

The 28-year-old West Baltimore native was charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury.

While in jail, Davis is heard on an Instagram Live from a jail phone saying "This judge is crazy."

"I just want to let the people know that this judge is crazy. I did everything in my power to listen to my lawyers." Davis said.

He continued to say that he feels the judge is taking advantage of him and his situation. "She's mad that I bought a property, that's why I'm sitting in jail," Davis added.

Davis will serve the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail.

He is a boxing superstar, touting a perfect 29-0 record with 27 knockouts.

His last fight, a hotly anticipated lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia two weeks ago, was fought in front of a sellout crowd of 20,842 at T-Mobile Arena. Davis beat Garcia by knockout in the seventh round.

