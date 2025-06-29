New Baltimore boutique is dedicated to LGBTQ+ community and pet lovers

A new Baltimore boutique inside Belvedere Square Market is focused on the LGBTQ+ community and pet lovers.

It's fittingly called Love is Love Boutique.

"It's the best location in terms of a business, parking, foot traffic, visibility, all that," said Marva Laws, an author and the owner of Love is Love Boutique store.

Showing your pride

Laws explained that her apparel, gift, and greeting card shop is all about showing your pride to those you love the most.

The New York native told WJZ that the idea of publishing and writing her greeting cards first came to life when she had an idea about creating a greeting card for someone of the same gender.

"You know, there weren't any cards that someone who loved someone of the same gender, for example," Laws said. "Why don't these exist? And so that's why I, you know, I started writing those."

Since then, Laws said she has written hundreds of her greeting cards for all occasions and life events.

Embracing difficult conversations

Laws said that the goal of her greeting cards is to help and educate people about having difficult conversations about relationships and life.

"When you know better, you do better. When you're educated and have knowledge, your thinking changes, right?" said Laws. "Love is love is for everyone."

Show love to your pets

Something unique about the store is its greeting cards dedicated to those who may have lost a pet. It's called the Rainbow Bridge Collection.

"There aren't a lot of places around in town where you can come and appreciate your pet, show love for your pet," said Phillip Brown, the marketing director of Love is Love boutique shop.

Brown said the cards are ways to show appreciation to your pets, whether they are still alive or have died.

"It's an opportunity for the community, once they come here to get [the] opportunity to appreciate the store, what the store has," said Brown. "It's a little bit of something for everyone, beyond the pet lovers and beyond the LGBT community."

You can learn more about Love is Love Shop by visiting their website.