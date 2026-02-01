Baltimore-based rock band Turnstile wins two Grammy Awards

Baltimore-based rock band Turnstile claimed two Grammy Awards this year and was nominated for three more.

The group won "Best Metal Performance" for the song "Birds," and the "Best Rock Album" for "Never Enough." They were also nominated for "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Rock Song" for "Never Enough," and "Best Alternative Music Performance" for "Seein' Stars."

It was their first Grammy Awards. In 2023, "Holiday" was nominated for "Best Rock Performance," and "Blackout" was nominated for both "Best Rock Song" and "Best Metal Performance."

Turnstile formed in 2010 with lead singer Brendan Yates, guitarists Pat McCrory and Meg Mills, bassist Franz Lyons and drummer Daniel Fang.

"To Baltimore, thank you, we love you," said frontman Brendan Yates.

In 2023, Turnstile made a big tour stop in Baltimore with rock icons Blink-182. They had also toured with My Chemical Romance.

Turnstile also premiered "Never Enough" during a performance in Baltimore in May 2025.